The Russian ambassador to Austria, Andrei Grosov—pictured here with President Van der Bellen during the presentation of his credentials—has stated that Austria has lost its former reputation as a significant, neutral venue for negotiations. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

In the past, top Austrian politicians have repeatedly emphasized that Vienna—by virtue of its traditional neutrality and its status as a host city for international organizations such as the OSCE and the UN—would be a suitable venue for future negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine and addressing security issues. Ambassador Grosov has now described such suggestions as “surprising,” to put it mildly.

The diplomat stated that bilateral relations have been “frozen” due to the actions of the Austrian federal government, and that the positive relationship built up over decades has been “irretrievably lost.” Grosov accused Vienna of aligning itself completely with the “anti-Russian course of Western nations” and, in the name of EU solidarity, siding unconditionally with Kyiv. Specifically, he criticized Austria’s support for all EU sanctions—which he characterized, in the context of frozen Russian state funds, as the “plundering of Russian sovereign financial assets”—as well as its participation in international legal mechanisms for accountability. By drifting away from its policy of perpetual neutrality, he argued, Austria has lost its former standing in the eyes of Moscow as a “significant neutral venue for negotiations.”

A few days later, in a separate interview with the Russian newspaper "Izvestia", Grosov elaborated further: the Russian embassy, ​​he claimed, had never received any concrete proposals for mediation from Vienna—neither through official channels nor at the working level. Under its current political leadership, he asserted, Austria has voluntarily abandoned the role of an “honest broker.”

Diplomatic Escalation in Autumn 2026

The statements made by the ambassador—who had assumed his post in Vienna in October 2025, succeeding Dmitry Lyubinsky—come during a period of intense bilateral tension in the autumn of 2026. By late October 2026, the Austrian Foreign Ministry, led by Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS), had expelled four Russian diplomats for engaging in activities incompatible with their status—diplomatic code for espionage—following warnings from the Austrian Armed Forces regarding Russian intelligence operations. Moscow responded immediately by expelling four Austrian trade delegates, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Lyubinsky warned in early November of further "painful" consequences.

Just before the publication of Grosov’s commentary for TASS, another major incident occurred. On November 19, 2026, the Austrian embassy building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was damaged during a Russian air strike. The Austrian Foreign Ministry in Vienna subsequently summoned Grosov. The ambassador, however, denied any Russian responsibility and rejected claims that civilian infrastructure had been targeted; instead, he placed the blame on Vienna for any potential "negative consequences," arguing that Austria had continued to keep diplomatic personnel in Ukraine despite Russian warnings.

A Historic Break with Vienna’s Neutrality-Based Diplomacy

By officially revoking Austria’s status as a mediator, the Kremlin is bringing a decades-long tradition to an abrupt, if perhaps provisional, end. During the Cold War—and even following the annexation of Crimea in 2014—neutral Vienna was regarded as a classic venue for intelligence exchanges, disarmament talks, and high-level summits. Notable examples include the 1961 meeting between U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, as well as the 2021 summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin (which took place in Geneva, though Vienna was consistently considered a viable alternative).

However, since the onset of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022, Austria has maintained a strict distinction between its military neutrality and its political solidarity with the European Union. From Moscow’s perspective, this stance is incompatible with the role of a neutral host—effectively ruling out Vienna, for the time being, as a potential site for future peace negotiations.

Russian Embassy Vienna