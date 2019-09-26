Resident Alien Traces the Contributions of Austrian-American Architects

Opening of the exhibition "Resident Alien: Austrian Architects in America" at the Austrian Cultural Forum New York. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Mamignanga~commonswiki [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

The exhibition "Resident Alien", curated by Stephen Phillips and Axel Schmitzberger, explores the cultural contributions of modern to contemporary migrant Austrian-American architects in the midst of their design careers.

It highlights the significant impact of Austrian architects on modern, postmodern, deconstructivist, digital, and post-digital design culture over the past century.

Framed into distinct form-referencing categories from cloud structures, aggregate self-assemblies, media atmospheres, primitive domains, to urban terrestrials, the exhibition investigates the concept of bicultural heritage constructed in spaces of the in-between other formal, technological, atmospheric, and psychoanalytic architectural dialogues.

In his opening speech, Culture Minister Schallenberg referred to Austria's unique cultural heritage. "However, it is less well known that our country also played a pioneering role in the field of modern architecture," Schallenberg stressed, mentioning Ella Briggs, Otto Wagner, Josef Hoffmann Richard Neutra and Friedrich Kiesler as some of the well-known pioneers. At the turn of the 20th century, Vienna was the hometown of some of the world's most important architects. "They all had a major influence on the development of modern architecture," added the Minister of Culture.

The building in which the Austrian Cultural Forum is located is a visible example of the "second generation" of Austrian architects: "It forms the perfect setting for this exhibition".

Regarding the significance of the title of the exhibition, Alexander Schallenberg noted that in 1938/39 many Austrians were forced to leave their country: "Some found a safe haven as refugees in the USA and from here formed an avant-garde of the Austrian cultural scene.

The Austrian Cultural Forum, which was founded in 1942 by exiles, is part of their legacy." Although they would have been lucky to have been safe in the USA, they would have had to struggle all their lives with the challenges of a life in exile: "These women and men often no longer really became at home abroad, but at the same time their original homes were alienated to them. And so they became 'resident aliens'".

Federal Minister Alexander Schallenberg thanked the curators of the exhibition, Stephen Phillips and Axel Schmitzberger, as well as the architects, the Kulturforum team and the sponsors.

About the Exhibition

"Resident Alien: Austrian Architects in America"

Until Feb 17, 2020

Location: Austrian Cultural Forum New York, 11 East 52nd Street, New York, USA

Exhibition Link: http://www.acfny.org/event/resident-alien/

Featured architects and designers include: Raimund Abraham, Herwig Baumgartner, Ella Briggs, Elizabeth Close, Matias del Campo, Paul Frankl, Victor Gruen, Erwin Hauer, Haus-Rucker-Co.., Coop Himmelb(l)au, Hans Hollein, Barbara Imhof, Christoph Kapeller, Frederick Kiesler, Hubert Klumpner, Julia Körner, Duks Koschitz, Christoph Kumpusch, Andrea Lenardin, Adolf Loos, Sandra Manniger, Mark Mack, Richard Neutra, Carl Pruscha, Friedrich St.Florian, Rudolph Schindler, Axel Schmitzberger, Peter Trummer, Joseph Urban, Bettina Zerza, Liane Zimbler, and Susanne Zottl.