Reopening of the Vienna Office of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation

(from left to right): Schüssel, Crawford, Blümel, Robinson, Lammert / Picture: © Konrad-Adenauer Foundation - Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung / Lukas Axiopoulos

With the reopening of an existing office in Vienna in the 1990s, not only was the bilateral cooperation between Germany and Austria to be supplemented by a number of further aspects, but the goal was to strengthen multilateralism and consolidate functioning partnerships with serious democracies.

This was emphasised by the Chairman of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and former President of the German Bundestag, Prof. Dr. Norbert Lammert, at the opening ceremony of the Foundation's new office in Vienna, which was attended by some 200 high-ranking guests from international organisations, the Diplomatic Corps, the National Council, ministries, universities and think tanks.

At the beginning of the evening event, Claudia Crawford, Head of the Vienna Office, emphasized multilateral cooperation as the main focus of the work of the Multilateral Dialogue KAS in Vienna and the strengthening of representative democracy within the framework of the party dialogue.

In his speech, Gernot Blümel, former and possibly future Austrian Chancellery Minister in the Kurz Cabinet, stressed the importance of upholding democratic values and the daily effort to do so. In contrast to the vision of the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama, the model of liberal democracy is not a matter of course and not a guarantee for peace and stability, but democrats must stand up for it.

With a ramble through history and a look at events of 14 October in the past - from the first Turkish siege 490 years ago, to the defeat of Frederick the Great in the Battle of Hochkirch in 1758, to the occupation of Vienna by Napoleon and the Peace of Schönbrunn in 1809 - Prof. Lammert drew attention in his speech to the fact that the Wall only fell 30 years ago. At that time a spectacular eruption had taken place, which many wished to see, but did not consider realistic. The historical event of the fall of the Berlin Wall caused a premature enthusiasm, which not only found expression in Fukuyama, but also in many people's conviction that the questions of human order had been clarified once and for all. Today it is clear that principles such as the inviolable right of self-determination of states or existing borders, which were reflected in the Charter of Paris in November 1990, are anything but secure. In a global world that is sorting itself out anew, perspectives are shifting. The presumption that Europe is the centre of the world can be put to rest - in view of emerging powers such as the People's Republic of China and especially against the background of representing just 7 percent of the 7.5 billion people worldwide. The business conditions in this complex global world are becoming increasingly difficult. Formerly committed to multilateralism, partners are now relying on bilateral arrangements. The Konrad Adenauer Foundation draws consequences from this. The foundation sets new accents, which all have to do with the perception of a changed world. The operational conclusions are that, following the opening of the office in New York at the seat of the United Nations, Vienna should also take into account its importance as another important UN seat. In times in which basic democratic values are no longer the undisputed standard, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation would like to make a contribution to giving democracy more weight again. It does this in the places where it finds global partners. In Austria, the existing contacts and connections facilitate cooperation and make it even closer, said Lammert.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the former Austrian Federal Chancellor Dr. Wolfgang Schüssel, referred to the role of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Europe and beyond. Schüssel also emphasised her role as an educational institution at home and abroad for young people interested in politics as well as for future leaders. Referring to the long lines of history also cited by his previous speaker Norbert Lammert as examples, Schüssel added that they serve us as a warning, but also as a guideline, to influence our future as positively and sustainably as possible. In times in which fear is stirred up and used as a political instrument, the power of hope must all the more unfold. In Europe, we should all hold on together to the power of hope.