For the ICMPD, this year’s conference marked a significant turning point, representing the first edition convened under its new Director General, former Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab. The gathering also came at a decisive juncture for European migration governance, coinciding with the practical implementation of the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum.

In her opening remarks on Monday, November 16, Raab emphasized that VMC2026—now considered Europe’s largest migration forum—serves as a vital platform where political direction and operational realities converge to actively shape the future of global migration partnerships. The two-day program was structured around three core pillars: Migration partnerships in a shifting geopolitical and security landscape; Displacement, recovery, and resilience in Europe’s neighborhood; and Labor mobility and the global competition for skills.

Strategic Alliances and the Controversial Rwanda “Return Hub”

On the very first day of the conference, Raab moderated a high-profile panel examining how governments can reconcile migration control, international protection, and labor-market needs amid mounting geopolitical pressures. The session brought together Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bødskov, Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Athanasios Plevris, Irish Justice and Migration Minister Jim O’Callaghan, and Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh. Another highlight of the opening day was an armchair conversation between Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and his German counterpart, Alexander Dobrindt, focusing on closer bilateral coordination under the new European rules.

However, it was a diplomatic breakthrough on the sidelines of the conference that generated the greatest political momentum—and controversy. Alongside Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta, five EU nations—Austria, Germany, Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands—announced the immediate start of concrete negotiations to establish a joint “Return Hub” in Rwanda. Forming the self-styled “Group of Implementers” (Gruppe der Umsetzer), which originally convened in Cyprus in January 2026, the coalition aims to begin transferring rejected asylum seekers without a legal right to stay to the East African nation as early as 2027, provided direct return to their countries of origin is not possible.

At a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) hailed the move as a “genuine historic paradigm shift in migration policy,” invoking the new EU Return Regulation as the legal foundation. “We must be masters in our own house,” Stocker stated, pointing out that Austria had recently recorded more deportations and departures than new asylum applications. Frederiksen described the initiative as a “gamechanger” designed to dismantle human smugglers’ business models and restore control over European borders. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt sought to clearly distinguish the EU initiative from the United Kingdom’s scrapped Rwanda plan: while London had intended to outsource entire asylum procedures, the five EU states are strictly targeting individuals whose asylum claims have already been legally rejected. Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner added that the pilot project would “naturally start with a small number” of individuals, promising financial savings as well as local integration or voluntary return prospects, while confirming that convicted criminals would continue to be deported directly to their home countries.

Sharp Criticism from Rights Groups and Caution from the UN

The announcement drew immediate pushback from civil society, legal scholars, and church representatives. Human rights organizations such as Südwind and Human Rights Watch sharply criticized the plans, warning against the externalization of human rights responsibilities. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Austrian international law expert Manfred Nowak, and Bishop Benno Elbs of the Austrian Bishops’ Conference similarly voiced skepticism and urged strict adherence to fundamental rights.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, who also held bilateral meetings in Vienna with the participating governments and ICMPD leadership, stressed that while fair, efficient asylum procedures and dignified returns are essential to maintaining public trust, all agreements must strictly comply with EU law, international law, and international human rights standards. Salih offered the UNHCR’s advisory expertise to ensure these safeguards are met, while calling for sustained funding for refugee aid and expanded legal pathways such as resettlement, family reunification, and labor mobility. Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta rejected the criticism, highlighting Rwanda’s longstanding experience in refugee protection, regional mobility, and international cooperation during his conference appearance.

External Borders, Ukraine’s Reconstruction, and Global Talent

On the second day, the conference shifted its focus toward operational border security and long-term economic resilience. Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens and Nina Gregori, Executive Director of the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA), discussed hybrid threats, cross-border crime, and operational readiness along Europe’s external borders. Director General Susanne Raab also held bilateral talks with Leijtens as well as counterparts from Greece—ahead of its 2027 EU Council Presidency—Albania, Norway, and Portugal.

The Economist’s geopolitics editor David Rennie analyzed how shifting global power dynamics between the United States, China, and Europe are reshaping migration flows. In a subsequent panel, representatives from Egypt (Neveen Elhusseiny), Uganda (Vincent Waiswa Bagiire), the UNHCR (Edem Wosornu), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM, Arthur Erken) explored how countries of origin, transit, and destination can operationalize “whole-of-route” cooperation. Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Economy Dariia Marchak joined Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssell and Polish Undersecretary of State Maciej Duszczyk to examine how human capital, targeted investments, and skills development can secure Ukraine’s long-term economic reconstruction. Against the backdrop of demographic shifts, Sripriya Ranganathan of India’s Ministry of External Affairs discussed structured talent mobility partnerships between Europe and India, complemented by global labor market insights from the OECD (Jean-Christophe Dumont), the United Arab Emirates (Abdelaziz Harib Altunaiji), and the African Migration Observatory (Namira Negm).

The two-day summit concluded with a forward-looking dialogue between Beate Gminder, Director-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission, and ICMPD chief Susanne Raab. Their closing exchange underscored the dual track now defining European migration policy: pairing strict external border management and third-country return agreements with deepened international partnerships and regulated pathways for global talent.

ICMPD

UNHCR

Austrian Federal Chancellery