Population Development - City of Vienna at 1.9 Million Inhabitants
Published: January 22, 2019; 18:57 · (Vindobona)
Last year Vienna grew by 11,000 inhabitants. The birth surplus was 4,000, the migration gain 7,000. Immigration from Great Britain was disproportionately high due to Brexit fears. Serbia is the strongest group of immigrants. The influx of refugees has fallen back to the level before the wave of refugees. In 2027 about 2 million people will live in Vienna.
City of Vienna now at 1.9 Million Inhabitants. But around 2 million people will live in Vienna in 2027. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Otto Domes [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
The preliminary figures for the population development in Vienna in 2018 were recently announced.
The bottom line is that Vienna continues to grow, albeit not as strongly as in previous years.
As a result, Vienna now has a population of 1.9 million since the beginning of 2019.
The population prognosis for 2018 has been confirmed: the immigration rate, which has…
