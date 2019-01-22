Population Development - City of Vienna at 1.9 Million Inhabitants

City of Vienna now at 1.9 Million Inhabitants. But around 2 million people will live in Vienna in 2027. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Otto Domes [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The preliminary figures for the population development in Vienna in 2018 were recently announced.

The bottom line is that Vienna continues to grow, albeit not as strongly as in previous years.

As a result, Vienna now has a population of 1.9 million since the beginning of 2019.

The population prognosis for 2018 has been confirmed: the immigration rate, which has…