Peter Edelmann Takes Over the Directorship of Klosterneuburg Opera with Puccini's “Tosca” as a Prelude

The "operklosterneuburg" is an Austrian opera festival held annually in the baroque imperial court of Klosterneuburg Abbey in Lower Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Operklosterneuburg, CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.de)

The decision to entrust Edelmann with the leadership of the festival followed an intensive selection process. A broadly composed jury of experts and representatives from Klosterneuburg’s cultural committee reviewed 21 highly qualified applications. Mayor Christoph Kaufmann and Culture Councillor Katharina Danninger presented the new artistic director during a press conference at the monastery in October 2024.

“With Peter Edelmann, we’ve gained a personality who not only has excellent artistic credentials but also knows how to lead and develop a festival,” said Danninger. Edelmann promises “top-level operatic experiences” and aims to position operklosterneuburg with a clear artistic signature, international presence, and modern communication strategy.

From Berlin to Klosterneuburg

Born in Vienna in 1962, Edelmann hails from a musical family and is the son of the renowned bass Otto Edelmann. His talent was fostered early, and in 1989 he won the top prize at the International Belvedere Singing Competition – the Mozart Prize – along with seven additional special awards. This marked the beginning of an international career that soon brought him to the great opera houses of Europe.

From 1990 to 2001, Edelmann was a permanent ensemble member of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, performing over 90 leading roles and establishing himself as a versatile and charismatic baritone. Guest appearances followed at the Vienna State Opera, Semperoper Dresden, Opéra Bastille in Paris, as well as in Zurich, Hamburg, and Tokyo. In addition to his singing career, Edelmann also worked as a director and producer.

As artistic director of the Seefestspiele Mörbisch (2017–2022), he brought in new energy by combining modern stagings with high musical standards, making the festival accessible to new audiences. Since 2010, he has served as Professor of Voice at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna and is deeply committed to nurturing young talent.

Tosca – A Dramatic Operatic Thriller

For his debut, Edelmann has chosen Puccini’s “Tosca”, a work that fuses drama, political tension, and emotional intensity like few others. Set in revolutionary Rome in the year 1800, the story follows painter Cavaradossi, who aids a political fugitive and falls into the hands of the ruthless police chief Scarpia. Scarpia manipulates the jealousy of Cavaradossi’s lover, opera singer Floria Tosca, to trap them both. The tragic tale culminates at the Castel Sant’Angelo, where Tosca, betrayed and broken, leaps to her death.

Musically, “Tosca” is among Puccini’s most expressive works: arias such as “Vissi d’arte” and “E lucevan le stelle” remain beloved staples in the global opera repertoire, moving audiences even over a century later.

Top-tier cast and a Grand Stage

For his premiere, Edelmann has assembled an experienced creative team: Francesco Cilluffo takes over musical direction, Leonard Prinsloo directs, Hans Kudlich designs the stage, and Michael Schneider leads the chorus. The main roles will be sung by Federica Vitali (Floria Tosca), Fabián Lara (Mario Cavaradossi), and Serban Vasile (Scarpia), accompanied by the Beethoven Philharmonie and the operklosterneuburg chorus.

Culture for All Generations

A heartfelt priority for Edelmann is the promotion of young audiences. With the format “Tosca for Kids”, he seeks to captivate children and teenagers with the world of opera. The children’s performance will take place on 20 July 2025 at 6:00 PM – featuring a full orchestra and specially adapted, child-friendly production of high musical quality.

Edelmann also announced plans to expand the festival’s social media presence and strategically grow its sponsorship network, ensuring a sustainable future for operklosterneuburg.

Performance Dates and Tickets

The premiere of “Tosca” is scheduled for 5 July 2025, with additional performances on 8, 10, 12, 15, 18, 22, 24, 26, and 29 July and 2 August – all at 8:00 PM in the impressive setting of the Kaiserhof. Ticket sales via the official website www.operklosterneuburg.at.

With Peter Edelmann at the helm, a new artistic era begins for operklosterneuburg – one built on experience, passion, and a clear vision to elevate the festival as a cultural beacon beyond regional borders. “Tosca” is more than a classic opera; it becomes a powerful symbol of this bold new beginning.

Opera Klosterneuburg