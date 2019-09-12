Passing the Baton at Fulbright Austria

Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson (left) and Dr. Hermann Agis (right). / Picture: © Fulbright Austria - Austrian-American Educational Commission

Fulbright Austria recently announced the appointment of its new executive director, Dr. Hermann Agis.

Current executive director Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson will retire on September 30, after over 20 years of service.

“From my personal experience, I know how inspiring and life-changing a research fellowship in the United States of America is. It is a great honor and…