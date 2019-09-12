Sponsored
Passing the Baton at Fulbright Austria
Published: Yesterday; 17:40 · (Vindobona)
Fulbright Austria has recently been placed under a new leadership. Dr. Hermann Agis has replaced the former executive director Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson, who will retire on September 30, after over 20 years of service.
Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson (left) and Dr. Hermann Agis (right). / Picture: © Fulbright Austria - Austrian-American Educational CommissionThis article includes a total of 456 words.
“From my personal experience, I know how inspiring and life-changing a research fellowship in the United States of America is. It is a great honor and…
