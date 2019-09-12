Sponsored
Passing the Baton at Fulbright Austria

Published: Yesterday; 17:40 · (Vindobona)

Fulbright Austria has recently been placed under a new leadership. Dr. Hermann Agis has replaced the former executive director Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson, who will retire on September 30, after over 20 years of service.

Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson (left) and Dr. Hermann Agis (right). / Picture: © Fulbright Austria - Austrian-American Educational Commission

Fulbright Austria recently announced the appointment of its new executive director, Dr. Hermann Agis.

Current executive director Dr. Lonnie R. Johnson will retire on September 30, after over 20 years of service.

“From my personal experience, I know how inspiring and life-changing a research fellowship in the United States of America is. It is a great honor and…

