Palfinger expected to be confronted with a decline in consolidated net result

Earnings Forecast

14.12.2017

Bergheim -

* Record in revenue, EBIT and EBIT before restructuring costs expected

* Record in order book and record in order intake

* Profitability affected by one-time effects and delays in deliveries

Despite record order book and

an excellent order intake, suppliers as well as capacity constraints at the

company's own production plants led to this development; profitability will also

be impacted by one-time effects. Restructuring measures in North America and in

the SEA segment will have a negative impact on results in 2017 and are expected

to continue in 2018. The financial result is additionally affected by a further

one-time effect.

For this reason, the Executive Board of PALFINGER AG considers it necessary to

indicate that the consolidated net result for the full year 2017 is expected to

be clearly below the previous year's level.

From today's perspective, strong market demand coupled with an excellent order

book should lead to a strong first quarter in 2018.

The financial report 2017 will be published on 8th February 2018.

