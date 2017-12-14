Palfinger expected to be confronted with a decline in consolidated net result
PALFINGER is expecting record revenue for the full year 2017. However, the financial indicators for November and the first monthly estimations for December show a decline in consolidated net result and low growth rates in EBIT and EBIT before restructuring costs for the full year 2017.
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Earnings Forecast
14.12.2017
Bergheim -
* Record in revenue, EBIT and EBIT before restructuring costs expected
* Record in order book and record in order intake
* Profitability affected by one-time effects and delays in deliveries
Despite record order book and
an excellent order intake, suppliers as well as capacity constraints at the
company's own production plants led to this development; profitability will also
be impacted by one-time effects. Restructuring measures in North America and in
the SEA segment will have a negative impact on results in 2017 and are expected
to continue in 2018. The financial result is additionally affected by a further
one-time effect.
For this reason, the Executive Board of PALFINGER AG considers it necessary to
indicate that the consolidated net result for the full year 2017 is expected to
be clearly below the previous year's level.
From today's perspective, strong market demand coupled with an excellent order
book should lead to a strong first quarter in 2018.
The financial report 2017 will be published on 8th February 2018.
Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither, PALFINGER AG
Company Spokesperson
Phone: +43 662 2281-81100
mailto: h.roither@palfinger.com
www.palfinger.ag
