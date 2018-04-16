Article Tools

Palfinger: Andreas Klauser Appointed New CEO

Published: April 16, 2018; 11:31 · (Vindobona)

The Supervisory Board of Palfinger AG concluded its search for a new CEO. Andreas Klauser (53), an accomplished top manager with international experience, who is currently the Global Brand President of Case IH and STEYR as well as member of the Group Executive Council of CNH Industrial, has been chosen to fill the position. He has more than 25 years of experience in the area of agricultural machinery and commercial vehicles.

