Palais Esterházy: Oldest Building on Vienna's Kärntner Strasse Restored

Casino Wien at Kärntner Straße 41, 1010 Vienna / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Extrawurst [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The legendary Casino Vienna has been housed in the oldest building on Kärntner Strasse, the Palais Esterházy, since 1968.

In 1678 the Palais received its present appearance with the baroque façade.

The current location of the palace was originally occupied by two different houses, which were not united until the beginning of the 15th century.

In 1684 this property came into the possession of the Imperial Council Adam Antonius Grundemann von Falkenberg. His son finally commissioned the construction of today's palace.

Until 1767, the palace remained in the possession of the Grundemann family, who were elevated to the status of counts in 1716. Afterwards it came by purchase into the possession of the Hofkammerrat Franz Freiherr von Harrucker.

In the years 1777 to 1871 the palace belonged to the counts Károlyi. At that time, under Josefa Countess Károlyi, the façade was redesigned to its present form and a balcony was added. Other minor alterations took place in 1833.

Originally, the palace had an inner courtyard, which was later extended to the upper floor.

In 1871 the palace became the property of the Esterházy family through the purchase of the property by Moritz Count Esterházy of Alois Count Károlyi.

The count then had the interior of the palace redesigned. On the main front (Annagasse side) is the entrance portal with the Esterhazy coat of arms cartouche.

On 25 January 1968 the interior of the palace was almost completely destroyed by fire.

After the repair and reconstruction work, the Casino Cercle Vienna was finally opened in 1969.

It was enlarged several times. From the former equipment in the Empire style only few fragments are left. Today, the majority of the rooms are decorated with contemporary works of art.

Starting in the summer of 2019, the extraordinary facade will be restored in the following months in coordination with the City of Vienna's Office for Monuments.

"Over the past few years, we have always paid great attention to the special architecture of the Palais Esterházy when renovating the Casino Vienna. The façade needs urgent restoration and it is our mission to make our contribution to the preservation of this historic building," says Casino Wien Director Reinhard Deiring.

The architects Dipl.-Ing. Michael Manzenreiter and Lutz & Baumann are responsible for the planning and careful renovation of the façade.

From 2020, Palais Esterházy will shine in new splendour. The Casino Wien will remain open during the construction works, the gaming operation and the restaurant will not be affected by these works.