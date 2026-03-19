A Kremlin insider is coordinating election monitoring in Hungary for the OSCE from Vienna. Critics warn that she could leak confidential discussions with NGOs to Russia. / Picture: © OSCE / Sarah Crozier

When polling stations open in Hungary on April 12, 2026, there will be far more at stake than just votes. It is a power struggle between long-time Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his challenger, Péter Magyar. In this highly charged environment, the neutrality of election observers is of the utmost importance. Yet it is precisely this neutrality that is being seriously called into question. At the center of the criticism, as reported by “DerFalter”, is Daria Boyarskaya, a senior advisor in the International Secretariat of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

From Osaka to Vienna: A Rise with a Bitter Aftertaste

Daria Boyarskaya is no stranger to the international stage, as the dossier from the Robert Lansing Institute suggests. She gained worldwide fame in 2019 at the G20 summit in Osaka. At the time, she sat as an interpreter directly next to Vladimir Putin during his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. experts such as Fiona Hill, a former White House advisor, later expressed suspicion that the Kremlin had specifically selected Boyarskaya to distract Trump—a psychological operation disguised as a language intermediary. Today, Boyarskaya operates out of Vienna.

The Secretary General of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Italian Roberto Montella, is considered the key figure behind Daria Boyarskaya’s career within the organization in Vienna. According to reports, it was Montella himself who strongly advocated for the Russian woman’s permanent appointment and pushed for the creation of the OSCE PA Secretariat or Liaison Office in Vienna in 2021 to place Boyarskaya there in a strategically advantageous position. While the OSCE describes this personnel decision as routine, critics and intelligence experts accuse Montella of having facilitated a potential infiltration of the Secretariat through this close connection.

Particularly explosive is the allegation that, under Montella’s leadership, Boyarskaya was granted far-reaching powers that go well beyond those of an ordinary advisor. She not only coordinates highly sensitive election observation missions but also serves as a direct liaison to governments and parliaments in the post-Soviet space.

What sounds like technical support in the job description reads to NGOs like the Hungarian Helsinki Committee as a list of potential entry points, as her role in preparing visits and supporting election observation gives her access to confidential schedules and contact lists. Control over the Russian website and all translations also means enormous interpretive authority over the OSCE’s official communications.

The “Mole” Fear in Hungary

Boyarskaya is currently coordinating election observation for the upcoming elections in Hungary. Critics, including the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, are sounding the alarm, as Bloomberg reports. “We want everyone to be able to speak confidentially with the election mission,” said Marta Pardavi, co-chair of the committee. There is a legitimate concern that information about intimidation of opposition figures or details about campaign financing could be leaked directly to the Kremlin—and thus to Putin’s ally Orbán.

The OSCE is defending its employee. A spokesperson emphasized that Boyarskaya is a Russian citizen who performs her duties as an international official and not as a delegate of Moscow. But for observers like Bernhard Knoll-Tudor, a bitter aftertaste remains: Trust in confidentiality is the foundation of election observation—and that foundation is crumbling.

Strategic infiltration or diplomatic routine?

The allegations against Boyarskaya are serious. Security experts point out that before her time at the OSCE, she worked at the Russian Foreign Ministry, not in the regular language services department, but at the “North America Desk,”—which is often used as a cover for intelligence activities. In addition, provocative photos on her social media accounts fueled speculation about a deliberate “honey trap” strategy, as practiced by Russian intelligence since the Cold War.

She is also causing a stir within the OSCE hierarchy, as reported by “The New Voice of Ukraine.” In April 2025, she accompanied the President of the Parliamentary Assembly, Finland’s Pia Kauma, to a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Uzbekistan. There, a controversial handshake took place between Kauma and the Russian representative Konstantin Kosachev, which many interpreted as a breach of Russia’s diplomatic isolation.

A Symbol of the OSCE’s Crisis

The Boyarskaya case is emblematic of the deep crisis facing the OSCE. The organization, which was once founded to serve as a bridge between East and West, is now struggling with infiltration by Russian interests. While Boyarskaya is listed in the official organizational chart as a “Senior Advisor” for climate change and election monitoring, NGOs view her as a Trojan horse.

For the Hungarian opposition led by Péter Magyar, this appointment is grist for the mill. Magyar accuses Orbán of exposing the country to Russian influence without any protection. The fact that a woman who for years translated Putin’s most confidential conversations is now overseeing the election is seen by many as an affront to democracy.

OSCE PA

Robert Lansing Institute