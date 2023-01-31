OSCE Condemns Russia’s Decision to Outlaw Independent News Outlet Meduza
Moscow continues its campaign against opposition Russian media with unabated vigor. The Riga-based web portal "Meduza" is banned completely in Russia. The OSCE denounced the Russian authorities’ decision to outlaw one of the most popular Russian-language news portals.
Russia has been cracking down on independent media and opponents of the regime with particular severity since its invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin sees himself backed into a corner and the Kremlin's course is becoming increasingly totatilitary.
Last week, for example, the oldest human rights organization was banned, as Vindobona.org reported. The Kremlin is also cracking down on the media, as well as all other non-governmental organizations and institutions.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office declared the Internet medium Meduza an "undesirable" organization. The reason given was that the medium's work posed a threat to the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.
Fear of penalties
Galina Timchenko, editor-in-chief of Meduza, and her team reacted after a short period of reflection. "We could say that all this is not terrible and that we don't care about the new status, but that's not how it is. We fear for our readers. For those who have been working with Meduza for many years. We fear for our neighbors and friends," reads a statement from the editorial office.
The fear has good reasons. The stamp "undesirable" means that any activity by or in connection with Meduza is now prohibited in Russia. Violators face severe penalties. This applies not only to journalists but also to users and supporters.
The leading heads of Meduza - including those working abroad - can be punished with up to six years in prison. Those who disseminate Meduza information material risk fines of around 4,000 euros or up to four years in prison in the event of a repeat offense.
Activities such as giving comments to Meduza journalists or providing photos for publication are also punishable by law. Anyone who provides financial assistance to the incriminated medium could, in the worst case, find themselves in prison for five years.
The fact that Meduza in particular is a thorn in the flesh of the Russian authorities is no coincidence. The publication launched in the Latvian capital of Riga in 2014 and has been based there ever since. The audience rating of the web portal, which has made a name for itself, particularly through investigative research and extensive background reports, is high. According to taz, the IT company SimilarWeb reports 34.5 million hits for December 2022 alone. The Telegram channel now has more than 1.2 million subscriptions. This puts it among the top 20 Russian-language news channels.
OSZE condemns Russia's decision to outlaw "Meduza"
The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, denounced the Russian authorities' decision to outlaw Meduza.
Ribeiro expressed concern over Russia's earlier outlawing of investigative media portals - Proekt, Istories, The Insider, and Bellingcat - as well as its continued mass designation of media outlets and journalists as “foreign agents ”.
“The outlawing of Meduza shows yet again that the Russian authorities disregard international principles and the OSCE’s media freedom commitments, as well as continue to isolate Russian citizens from independent information. I call on the authorities to repeal this decision and stop intimidation and harassment of media,” Ribeiro said.