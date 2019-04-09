Organized International Cum-Ex Tax Fraud in Austria - 183 Million Euros Damage

Löger: "This is a fight against organised fraud against the state to protect honest taxpayers and the bona fide economy". / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Wilke / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In a Cum-Ex fraud, two applicants recover the capital gains tax (KESt) from the tax authorities, even though it is only attributable to one applicant.

The trick works as follows.

With a Cum-Ex fraud shares with dividend entitlement (Cum dividend) are sold briefly before the dividend record date, however without dividend entitlement (Ex dividend) after the date of the dividend record date are supplied.

The trick is that both the seller and the buyer had the 27.5% KESt refunded.

In conclusion, the application for a refund of the capital gains tax resulted in unjustified double payments. Thus, more capital gains tax was refunded by the State than was paid.

The complex construct made it impossible for the tax office to understand the fraudulent intentions of the application.

Already a month ago Finance Minister Löger presented his anti tax fraud package and declared that the organized international tax fraud will be banned from Austria.

At that time it was said that the potential damage from the tax fraud model "Cum-Ex" from only the period 2011 to 2013 would be limited to 108 million Euros, and further damage of 38 million Euros could be averted since 2013.

"After the tax fraud model became known in 2013, the Federal Ministry of Finance immediately imposed a payout freeze, averting a loss of 38 million euros. Subsequently, legislative changes were decided and a separate team for capital gains tax refund applications was set up to curb this fraud. The report limits the "potential damage" to 108 million euros between 2011 and 2013".

Furthermore, it was stated that the Federal Ministry of Finance collected the potential damage cases and recorded them in a report and presented them in a press meeting by the Procurator of Finance President Wolfgang Peschorn and Secretary General in the Ministry of Justice Christian Pilnacek. Media speculations in 2018, according to which the damage in Austria would amount to several hundred million euros, allegedly did not come true.

According to the Ö1 report, it has only just become known that a partial loss of 75 million euros, which occurred before 2011, can no longer be claimed back due to the statute of limitations.