Opening of the 57th Viennale at the Gartenbaukino in Vienna

Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein (l.) opened the 2019 Viennale, pictured with Viennale Director Eva Sangiorgi (r.). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"For years, the Viennale has been the largest international film festival in Austria. It offers much more than the opportunity to marvel at great films from all over the world. It allows time for reflection and creates awareness for the quality of high film art. The medium of film is more suitable than almost any other for broadening and changing our perspective, shaking us up and giving us insights into the unknown or foreign," said Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein at the opening of the 57th Viennale in Vienna's Gartenbaukino.

"Films give us a different view of ourselves, but they also give us a better understanding of developments in society as a whole. Due to the numerous challenges we are currently facing and the polarization in society, it is important not to fall into prejudices".

For democracy means accepting different positions and opinions and allowing a debate, according to the Chancellor. "Politics, too, must constantly renew itself in order to find answers to current questions and to do justice to the zeitgeist.

Film is a relevant medium and the cinema a special space that "brings people together". In times of new alternative and individualised forms of reception, the common must come to the fore again, "in the sense of a peaceful community," emphasised Brigitte Bierlein.

The role of women in society of the highest relevance

The opening film "Portrait of a Young Woman in Flames" describes the restrictive living conditions for women in the 18th century and at the same time tells "an exciting story about identity and gender roles", says Chancellor Bierlein.

"The role of women in society is still of the utmost relevance. Bierlein recalled: "There are more than 100 years between the legal equality of women's right to vote and to stand as a candidate in 1918 and the swearing in of a Federal Chancellor, as well as the first appointment of a federal government, half of which consists of women. So there is still a lot to be done in terms of social policy in the future.

In conclusion, the Chancellor wished the audience "strong festival moments that open up new perspectives, inspire and sharpen the view, but also allow us to move closer together, in discourse and in a cordial encounter".

This year's Viennale will take place from 24 October to 6 November.