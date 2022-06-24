OPEC Secretary General Receives Special Award

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo from Nigeria was today presented with the Silver Decoration of Honour with Sash of the Republic of Austria by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in recognition of his achievements during his two terms as Secretary General of OPEC.

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo has led OPEC since 2016. / Picture: © OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), today received the Silver Decoration of Honour with Sash of the Republic of Austria in recognition of his achievements during his two terms as Secretary General.

The Silver Decoration with Sash is a prestigious honour of the Republic of Austria, presented by the Federal President to persons who have rendered outstanding public service or distinguished service to Austria.

The honour was presented by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to Mohammad Barkindo for his achievements in strengthening bilateral relations between OPEC, its host country, and the City of Vienna.

The award was presented during a visit by the Secretary General to H.E. Alexander Schallenberg, the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs.

Minister Schallenberg emphasised OPEC's special position both globally and in the international community in Vienna.

The Minister also acknowledged the role of the Secretary General and his contribution to strengthening relations between Austria and OPEC.

In turn, the Secretary General expressed his gratitude for the award and thanked the Austrian Government and people for their continued support over the past six years, highlighting Austria's role as host during this successful period in the Organisation's history. "Austria is and remains my second home," he said.

The Secretary General stated that "it is a great honour to receive such an award. This special recognition is given to all Member Countries of the Organisation and to the brave staff of the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna."

The occasion for the honour is the imminent change of leadership in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo will be succeeded by Haitham al-Ghais of Kuwait from 1 August, OPEC announced earlier this year.

Ghais has been with the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) for many years, currently as deputy managing director for international marketing, according to OPEC. He also served on an OPEC expert panel until the summer of 2021. His term of office runs for three years.

OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

