OPEC Secretary General Barkindo to Become Distinguished Fellow of the Atlantic Council

PeopleExecutives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:24 ♦ (Vindobona)

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary General of OPEC, was recently awarded a Distinguished Fellow of the Atlantic Council. Find out what he said about his organisations headquarter location and about a speech he gave at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary General of OPEC. / Picture: © OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, was awarded a Distinguished Fellow of the Atlantic Council in recognition of his remarkable achievements and services to the global energy community as Secretary General of the Organization.

Barkindo was honored at a dinner held by the Atlantic Council in Dubai, UAE, as part of the Global Energy Forum. …

OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Nigeria, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Emil Brix, Diplomatic Academy of Vienna - Vienna School of International Studies, Atlantic Council
