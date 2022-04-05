Sponsored Content
OPEC Secretary General Barkindo to Become Distinguished Fellow of the Atlantic Council
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary General of OPEC, was recently awarded a Distinguished Fellow of the Atlantic Council. Find out what he said about his organisations headquarter location and about a speech he gave at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary General of OPEC. / Picture: © OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, was awarded a Distinguished Fellow of the Atlantic Council in recognition of his remarkable achievements and services to the global energy community as Secretary General of the Organization.
Barkindo was honored at a dinner held by the Atlantic Council in Dubai, UAE, as part of the Global Energy Forum. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Chancellor Met Scholz and Habeck in Berlin: "Russian Energy Embargo Not an Issue" (April 4)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured