OPEC Fund Mobilizes $1 Billion for Development Financing
OPEC Fund for International Development mobilizes $1 billion for development finance with "groundbreaking" first SDG bond. The bond was priced based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) bonds, for which Credit Agricole CIB served as the sole sustainability advisor.
The three-year fixed-rate sustainability bond is met with strong demand from investors around the world and will be used to finance or refinance key sustainable development projects that are in line with the OPEC Fund's multi-sector development mandate and directly contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.
The bond attracted very broad interest, with 52 percent of investors from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 27 percent from Asia Pacific (APAC), and 21 percent from North America (NAM). In terms of investor type, central banks and public institutions accounted for 62 percent, banks for 19 percent, asset managers for 9 percent and insurance/pension funds for 8 percent.
OPEC Fund Director General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said today, "The strong demand for our first benchmark is a testament to investor confidence in the OPEC Fund and our long-standing development-oriented mandate. It also confirms the interest in sustainable investments worldwide. At a time when the need for development finance is increasing, OPEC Fund is proud to have reached this milestone. It will allow us to mobilize additional resources to support our partner countries. The OPEC Fund has a 47-year track record of development cooperation, and the additional funding will allow us to further strengthen our impact."
The OPEC Fund finances development projects in low- and middle-income countries as part of its South-South cooperation mandate. Bond proceeds are allocated according to specific criteria defined in the SDG Bond Framework, with a focus on food security, health care, infrastructure, education, employment, and renewable energy. The Framework is aligned with the Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021, Green Bond Principles 2021, and Social Bond Principles 2021 published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and has been favorably evaluated by second-party opinion provider Sustainalytics.
The OPEC Fund for International Development is the only mandated development institution in the world that exclusively provides funding from member countries to non-member countries. The organization works with partners in developing countries and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world.
The OPEC Fund was established in 1976 with a clear purpose: to advance development, strengthen communities, and empower people. Our work is people-centered and focuses on financing projects that meet basic needs such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (especially as it relates to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, health, and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has provided more than $23 billion to development projects in over 125 countries, with an estimated total project cost of $190 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/outlook stable by Fitch and AA, outlook positive by S&P. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.