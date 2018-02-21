OMV Group Reports Operating Result of EUR 688 Mln in 2017

OMV - Yuzhnoe Russkoye Field / Picture: © OMV AG / Yuzhnoe Russkoye Field

OMV Group Report January - December and Q4 2017,

including condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2017



OMV Results: January – December 2017 (Highlights & KPIs)

Key Performance Indicators



Group

> Clean CCS Operating Result increased by 67% to EUR 688 mn

> Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders amounted to EUR 367 mn, clean CCS Earnings Per Share were EUR 1.12

> Strong free cash flow after dividend payments at EUR1 bn in 2017

> High cash flow from operating activities of EUR 3.4 bn in 2017

> Cost savings target exceeded: In 2017, cost savings of EUR 330 mn versus 2015 achieved

> Clean CCS ROACE at 14%

> Dividend Per Share of EUR 1.50² proposed; increase of 25% compared with the previous year



Upstream

> Record level of production at 377 kboe/d, up by 63 kboe/d

> Production cost decreased by 15% to USD 8.8/boe



Downstream

> OMV indicator refining margin at USD 5.7/bbl

> Natural gas sales increased to 31 TWh



Key events

> On November 30, 2017, OMV completed the acquisition of a 24.99% share in the Yuzhno Russkoye natural gas field located in Western Siberia from Uniper SE. The purchase price paid by OMV to Uniper amounts to EUR 1,719 mn (includes customary closing adjustments). The transaction takes retroactive economic effect as of January 1, 2017, and was largely funded out of proceeds generated from disposals and OMV’s strong cash flow.

> On December 6, 2017, OMV closed the purchase of 40% in SMATRICS, Austria’s leading complete provider for all services related to electro - mobility, having fulfilled the pre - agreed conditions including approval from the authorities.



Outlook for 2018



> For the year 2018, OMV expects the average Brent oil price to be at USD 60/bbl.

> Average European gas spot prices are anticipated to be on a similar level compared to 2017.

> In 2018, CAPEX (including capitalized E&A and excluding acquisitions) is projected to come in around EUR 1.9 bn. CAPEX for Upstream (including capitalized E&A and excluding acquisitions) is anticipated to come in around EUR 1.3 bn in 2018.

> OMV expects total production of 420 kboe/d in 2018.

> Production from Russia is planned to contribute around 100 kboe/d. Production in Libya is forecasted to be at a similar level to that of 2017.

> Refining margins are projected to be lower than in 2017.

> Petrochemical margins are forecasted to be at a similar level to those in 2017.

> In OMV’s markets, retail and commercial margins are predicted to be on a level similar to 2017. Total refined product sales will be lower in 2018 compared to 2017 following the divestment of OMV Petrol Ofisi in June 2017.

Link to full report: http://www.omv.com/SecurityServlet/secure?cid=1255779429377