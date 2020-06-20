Novartis Opens Production Facility for Innovative Eye Retina Product in Tyrol

The pharmaceutical company Novartis is investing EUR 27.4 million in the Kundl site in Tyrol to produce an active ingredient for a new therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration with 40 employees.

Novartis plant in Kundl, Kufstein, Tyrol, Austria. / Picture: © Novartis

The pharmaceutical company Novartis has announced the start of global production of an innovative retinal drug at its Kundl site in Tyrol.

"This compound is a humanized single-chain antibody fragment that requires cutting-edge expertise to produce. …

