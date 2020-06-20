Sponsored Content
Novartis Opens Production Facility for Innovative Eye Retina Product in Tyrol
Companies › Health Care ♦ Published: June 20, 2020; 10:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The pharmaceutical company Novartis is investing EUR 27.4 million in the Kundl site in Tyrol to produce an active ingredient for a new therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration with 40 employees.
Novartis plant in Kundl, Kufstein, Tyrol, Austria. / Picture: © Novartis
The pharmaceutical company Novartis has announced the start of global production of an innovative retinal drug at its Kundl site in Tyrol.
"This compound is a humanized single-chain antibody fragment that requires cutting-edge expertise to produce. …
