New Year's Concert Will Take Place Without Live Audience
This year's New Year's Concert by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will take place without audience. Due to current Covid-19 measures and the ongoing third lockdown in Austria, the organizers have come up with a solution that will make it possible to at least pay tribute to the orchestra by generating and streaming applause from the listeners at home to the Golden Hall in Vienna.
The Golden Hall in the Musikverein Vienna will be similarly empty on the day of the New Years Concert 2021. Due to Covid-19 measures, no live audience is allowed. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
For the 81st time, the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert will take place on January 1, 2021.
Due to current Covid-19 measures, the concert cannot be attended in person. …
