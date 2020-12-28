New Year's Concert Will Take Place Without Live Audience

More+Events ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

This year's New Year's Concert by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will take place without audience. Due to current Covid-19 measures and the ongoing third lockdown in Austria, the organizers have come up with a solution that will make it possible to at least pay tribute to the orchestra by generating and streaming applause from the listeners at home to the Golden Hall in Vienna.

The Golden Hall in the Musikverein Vienna will be similarly empty on the day of the New Years Concert 2021. Due to Covid-19 measures, no live audience is allowed. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

For the 81st time, the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert will take place on January 1, 2021.

Due to current Covid-19 measures, the concert cannot be attended in person. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Symphony Orchestra Goes Living Room (November 27)
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert with Ticket Raffle (September 8)
The Concert House Plans 110 Concerts until November (August 28)
The Unsecure Future of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (August 24)
Read More
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, ORF - Austrian Broadcasting Corporation - Oesterreichischer Rundfunk, Vienna City Gardens, New Year Concert, Music Industry, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter