New Double Taxation Agreement Between Israel and Austria

The previous agreement had been in force since 1970.

The new double taxation agreement (DTA) was published in the Federal Law Gazette on 25 January 2018 and came into force on 1 March 2018.

The changed withholding tax rates are applicable as of January 1, 2019.

Significant changes to the new double taxation agreement:

Reduction of withholding tax rate for dividends:

> from 25% to 0% if the beneficiary is a company directly holding at least 10% of the capital of the company paying the dividends, or

> from 25% to 10% in all other cases.

Specific provisions on distributions of a real estate investment fund must also be observed:

> Reduction of the withholding tax rate for interest from 15% to 5%.

> Reduction of the withholding tax rate for royalties from 10% to 0%.

> For the taxation of income from salaried employment, the 183-day rule applies to each twelve-month period beginning or ending in the tax year concerned. The observation period in the old DTA related to the calendar year.

