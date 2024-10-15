Music Giants Rock the Cineplexx Cinemas: A Trend Excites Austria

Cineplexx is increasingly focusing on this type of movie experience. Florian Vorraber, Head of Marketing at Cineplexx, emphasizes that concert films in cinemas create a unique atmosphere that allows fans to be up close and personal, but without the crowds and waiting times. “It's a great opportunity to interact with other fans and make new friends,” he adds.

Diverse program for music fans

In addition to the current highlights, an extensive program has also been announced for 2025. These include the biopic “Michael” about Michael Jackson and “Better Man”, which sheds light on the life of Robbie Williams. These productions build on the success of past films about BTS and Billie Eilish and make it clear that music films are a growing genre in cinema.

The variety of films shown ranges from pop to rock to classical music. For example, the concert by rapper Taeyong will be shown on October 16, and a documentary about Tom Petty on October 17. Such events are intended to broaden the cinema experience and appeal to new target groups.

Cineplexx has established itself as a pioneer with this innovative film concept and offers music lovers in Austria a platform to experience their stars in a new way. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, with exciting new releases that redefine the boundaries between the worlds of music and film.

Fittingly, the film festival on Vienna's Rathausplatz celebrates similar successes. The festival is a highlight of Vienna's cultural summer and has been bringing top-class music productions to the big screen in the open air for over three decades. Every year, between the end of June and the beginning of September, the festival offers concerts from the fields of rock, classical music, jazz and pop, which the public can enjoy free of charge. This year's program ranged from legendary performances by the Rolling Stones and Coldplay to opera classics from the Vienna State Opera such as “Turandot” and “Madame Butterfly”.

Cineplexx Austria