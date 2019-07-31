Article Tools

More EU Infringement Procedures Against Austria

Published: July 31, 2019; 13:13 · (Vindobona)

Austria is confronted with an above-average number of infringement proceedings by the European Commission. These include not only proceedings concerning the implementation of the Energy Efficiency Directive and the Environmental Impact Assessment, but also failures in the areas of public procurement, financial market regulation and the fight against tax fraud. Now the EC has also opened an infringement procedure concerning the indexation of family allowances.

