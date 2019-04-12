Montenegro and Austria Emphasise Good Relations

"Austria is and remains a reliable partner of Montenegro and the Western Balkans region," declared Federal Chancellor Kurz. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"As a republic we have a strong relationship with the region of the Western Balkans. There is also a very good political and human bond between Montenegro and Austria. Above all, we see great potential in the economic sphere. Austria is one of the largest investors in Montenegro," said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at a press conference on the occasion of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Duško Marković, to the Federal Chancellery.

"Montenegro's economic development is very positive. 5 percent economic growth in 2018 and a forecast of 4 percent this year make us very optimistic about the country and the region as a whole," emphasised Sebastian Kurz, who referred to Austria's 1.7 percent growth rate for 2019, which is about twice as high as Germany's 1.7 percent.

Regarding the country's accession process to the European Union, the Federal Chancellor stressed that "Austria will continue to support Montenegro".

Under the Austrian Presidency of the Council, it had been possible to open a further chapter in the negotiations. "Montenegro is on the right track and we are very optimistic for EU accession."

However, Montenegro has already been in negotiations with the EU since 2012, and in 2018, the earlier goal of acceding by 2022 had to be revised to 2025.

"It seems essential to us that the fight for the rule of law, freedom of the press and against corruption continues. Austria supports this important step towards the European Union", said the Chancellor.

"As far as the region in general was concerned, the solution to the name dispute in Northern Macedonia was very positive. In addition, progress in the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade would also offer opportunities for the entire region."

Prime Minister Duško Marković thanked Sebastian Kurz for the constructive dialogue and good relations between the two countries.

Montenegro greatly appreciates the commitment of Austria and the Federal Chancellor, especially when it comes to the European perspective of the region.

It was important to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, there was still a lot of potential, said Marković.

Answering a question from a German reporter, he confirmed that Montenegro and China have very good relations and no common FDI project yet, but the first infrastructure project in form of a highway project is about to start operations.

About Duško Marković

Duško Marković completed his law studies at the University of Kragujevac.

In 2010 he became Minister without portfolio and later Deputy Prime Minister for Home Affairs, Foreign Policy and Justice and was in various ministerial roles.

Since 28 November 2016, Duško has been Prime Minister of Montenegro at Marković

Since 2015 he has been Vice-President of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro.