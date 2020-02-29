Ministry of the Interior: 1,649 Tests in Austria, 9 of them Positive
So far there have been 1,649 tests in Austria, nine of which have been positive. Worldwide there are 85,181 patients and 2,920 fatalities.
At the situation meeting of the State Crisis and Disaster Management in the Emergency Response and Coordination Centre of the Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior on 29 February 2020, the situation regarding the coronavirus in Austria was analysed across departments.
"At present there are nine confirmed cases of corona virus in Austria, four confirmed cases in Vienna, two in Tyrol, two in Lower Austria and one in Styria", confirms the Ministry of Health.
In addition, "The Federal Government's information campaign for the population on the corona virus has already been launched on a broad scale - with precise instructions on how to avoid infection".
"The structures are working very well, we are continuously informing the population how to protect themselves in everyday life" says the Ministry of Health.
"Yesterday, information was sent to the state task forces on how to deal with events".
"Our thanks go to the public radio station, which will broadcast radio spots free of charge from 12 noon and television spots from 1 pm to provide information on the corona virus. They all contribute to providing the population with comprehensive information," says the Ministry of Health.
The task force of the Ministry of the Interior, together with the Ministry of Health, has developed a wide-ranging information campaign that shows, on the one hand, how people can protect themselves on their own responsibility and, on the other hand, where they can turn.
A "Task Force Corona" has been set up in the Ministry of Health, with two external special advisors - on the one hand, the Federal Rescue Commander of the Red Cross, and on the other hand, the Rector of MedUni Vienna, as well as eight other experts.
The information hotline 0800 555 621 was reinforced. In addition, the call centre in the Ministry of the Interior has been upgraded to support AGES - Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety.
International situation
There is also close contact and regular exchange of information on the current situation with the authorities in the surrounding countries.
More and more countries are affected by the corona virus.
First cases are reported from Northern Ireland, Iceland, Monaco, Belarus, New Zealand, San Marino, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Switzerland, Croatia, Greece, Estonia, Northern Macedonia, Denmark, Romania, Norway and Brazil.