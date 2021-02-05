Microsoft Investment in Cloud Data Center Adds €2 Billion in Value for Austria
The data center for Austria, which Microsoft announced last fall as a milestone, is taking concrete shape. Microsoft has acquired operational building land for this purpose. The data center ecosystem is expected to include more than 4,000 local partners and cloud-using customers. It also announced investments in a new Center of Digital Excellence and skills training for up to 120,000 Austrians by 2024.
Microsoft Corporation headquarters in the State of Washington. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Coolcaesar, CC BY-SA 4.0
Microsoft had announced a new data center region, a Center of Digital Excellence and extensive skills training to accelerate digital transformation. …
