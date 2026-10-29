Meinl-Reisinger Meets with Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer in Vienna

Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger met with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former Federal President Heinz Fischer as part of the “SDG Dialogue Forum 2026” in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 4.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)

Under the theme “The SDGs as a Roadmap for a Resilient and Future-Oriented Society,” the conference focused on reviewing Austria’s progress in implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda.

Need for Reform and Multilateralism Under Pressure

The discussion took on particular relevance in light of Austria’s upcoming membership on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger used the opportunity to discuss urgently needed reforms within the United Nations with Ban Ki-moon.

“Especially in times when multilateralism is under enormous pressure, Ban Ki-moon’s many years of experience are particularly valuable to us. He understands the challenges facing the international community today better than almost anyone else. Reforms will be necessary to strengthen the UN’s capacity to act and its credibility,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Vienna as an International UN Hub

A key focus of the meeting was the future of the Austrian capital as one of the four official headquarters of the United Nations worldwide.

“As a host city, we have a particular interest in ensuring that the UN system remains credible and effective. We are committed to further strengthening Vienna as a UN hub,” explained Meinl-Reisinger.

In addition, the participants discussed the upcoming succession process at the helm of the world organization following the end of António Guterres’s term. In this context, Austria reaffirmed its call for a transparent and accountable selection process to consolidate international trust in the United Nations’ leadership.

Recognition of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation’s Work

In closing, the head of the Foreign Ministry expressed her appreciation for the work of the Vienna-based Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens (Ban Ki-moon Foundation). The foundation, co-chaired by Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer, is actively committed to implementing the 2030 Agenda. Its priorities include empowering women and youth and promoting peaceful conflict resolution worldwide.

Austrian MFA

Ban Ki-moon Foundation