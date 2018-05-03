Meet Vienna's New Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig

Ludwig's life motto: "People are getting closer through conversation." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / BambooBeast [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Michael Ludwig was born in Vienna on April 3, 1961.



He attended the Commercial College (Handelsakademie) and graduated in 1980.



After military service from 1981-1982, he studied political science and history at the University of Vienna and received his doctorate in 1992.



After working as a course and project manager in adult education, he was an educational assistant at a Vienna adult education centre (Volkshochschule) from 1986-1991.



In 1991 he became head of the regional office of the Dr.-Karl-Renner-Institut Vienna and education secretary of the SPÖ Vienna.



From 1994 to 1995 he was a district councillor in the Viennese municipal district of Floridsdorf.



From 1995 he was chairman of the Vienna Adult Education Association and vice president of the Austrian Adult Education Centres. Since 2008 he has been honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wiener Volkshochschulen GmbH.



From 1996 to 1999 he was a representative of Vienna on the Austrian Federal Council (Bundesrat).



From 1999 he was a member of the Vienna State Parliament (Wiener Landtag) and Municipal Council (Gemeinderat).



Since January 2007 he has been the Vienna City Councilor for Housing, Housing Construction and Urban Renewal as the successor to Werner Faymann.



Among his credits as a city councillor for residential buildings in Vienna are:



> Initiation of the service facilities "wohnpartner" and "wohnpartner unterwegs" respectively "Ordnungsberater".

> Implementation of a modern Viennese caretaker model

> Protecting Vienna's municipal buildings from privatisation

> New Vienna Reorganisation Ordinance 2009

> New Viennese Building Code 2014 (loosening of the parking space obligation,

initiator of simplifications for balconies and elevators as well as for attic conversions)

> Initiator of the Vienna SMART residential construction programme (apartments with particularly low-cost equity contributions and rents)

> Initiator of the Vienna Housing Initiative (model for additional cost-effective new construction)

> Implementation of a new nationwide tenancy law including regulations for more transparency



Between March 2009 and October 2010 Ludwig was deputy mayor of Vienna. (These functions were assumed by Maria Vassilakou of the Greens after the local council elections in October.)



In 2010 Ludwig took over the chairmanship of the SPÖ Floridsdorf.



On 28 May 2011, he was elected one of five vice-chairmen at the SPÖ state party conference in Vienna.



He was one of the potential successors of Michael Häupl as mayor of Vienna. At the extraordinary state party conference of the SPÖ Vienna on 27 January 2018, he was elected successor of Häupl as chairman of the SPÖ Vienna with 57 percent of the delegate votes in a decisive vote against Andreas Schieder. The support of representatives of the Vienna SPÖ in the large Vienna districts Donaustadt and Floridsdorf is said to have been crucial for his majority.



Ludwig is also chairman of the Bruno Kreisky Archive.