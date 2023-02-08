Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Jordan to the United Nations in Vienna
Haitham Abu Alfoul, Jordan's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Haitham Abu Alfoul, the new permanent representative of the Kingdom of Jordan to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Haitham Abu Alfoul is the new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Jordan to the International Organizations in Vienna. As a result, he represents Jordan in international organizations such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office at Vienna, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, among others.
The new Permanent Representative of Jordan to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.
It is a special pleasure to present today my credentials to Director-General of #UNVienna and Executive Director of #UNODC @GhadaFathiWaly. #Jordan highly values excellent cooperation with #UNOV & #UNODC and fully committed to further enhance the fruitful partnership. https://t.co/H50ds7Sx9U pic.twitter.com/9xs7i4oFf6— Dr. Haitham Abu Alfoul (@HaithamAbulfoul) January 19, 2023
In addition, he is the designated Ambassador to Austria. It is his first service as an ambassador for his country abroad.
Mr. Abu Alfoul was also appointed as Jordan's permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Mr. Abu Alfoul presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.
Delighted to present my credentials to the Secretary General of @OSCE @HelgaSchmid_SG. #Jordan is an #OSCE Mediterranean partner for Cooperation. We value longstanding partnership and keen to enhance cooperation. Thank you SG Schmid for the warm welcome. https://t.co/4a1otCqpas pic.twitter.com/XY4aJVXT46— Dr. Haitham Abu Alfoul (@HaithamAbulfoul) January 20, 2023
Mr. Abu Alfoul presented his credentials also to UNIDO Chief Gerd Müller. Abu Alfoul is well-versed in the world of diplomacy.
Honoured to present my credentials today to #IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi. #Jordan will continue to work closely with the IAEA in the field of non-proliferation and peaceful use of nuclear applications. We highly value @iaeaorg technical support. https://t.co/MqPpdxwpD3 pic.twitter.com/7uaYOl49ID— Dr. Haitham Abu Alfoul (@HaithamAbulfoul) January 25, 2023
In addition, Mr. Abu Alfoul also presented his credentials to IAEA Chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Haitham Abu Alfoul is an experienced career diplomat with more than 30 years of experience. Haitham Abu Alfoul is a carreer diplomat. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, international economics and diplomacy in general.
Mr. Abu Alfoul holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from Salahaddin University, Kurdistan Region-Iraq, a Master's degree in Diplomacy from Malta University, and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, Economics and Statistics from Jordan University.
Throughout his career, Mr. Abu Alfoul has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|1961 in Buenos Aires
|Education:
|1986 – 1990
|B.A. Political Sciences / Economic & Statistics, University of Jordan, Jordan
|1995 – 1996
|M. Dip, Master of Diplomacy, Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, University of Malta, Malta
|2017 – 2020
|PhD of Political Sciences (Political Systems), Salahaddin University, Kurdistan Region- Iraq
|Career History:
|Since 1996–2000
|Attaché, Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia
|Since 2001–2005
|Third Secretary, Embassy in Berlin, Germany
|Since 1991-1995
|Arbitration Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
|Since 2005–2008
|Second Secretary, Embassy in Sana’a, Yemen
|Since 2008–2012
|Counsellor, Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|Since 2012-2016
|Director, Coordinating Office of King Abdullah II Award
|Since 2014-2016
|Director, Expatriates Affairs Department
|Since 2016-2020
|Consul General in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Iraq
|Since 2020 - 2022
|Director, Consular Affairs Department and Director, Operations Centre
|Since 2021 - 2022
|Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since Since 2022
|Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, Arabic
|Family:
|Married, with five children