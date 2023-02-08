Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Jordan to the United Nations in Vienna

Haitham Abu Alfoul, Jordan's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Haitham Abu Alfoul, the new permanent representative of the Kingdom of Jordan to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Jordan to the IAEA, HE Mr. Haitham Abu Alfoul (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Haitham Abu Alfoul is the new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Jordan to the International Organizations in Vienna. As a result, he represents Jordan in international organizations such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office at Vienna, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, among others.

The new Permanent Representative of Jordan to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.

In addition, he is the designated Ambassador to Austria. It is his first service as an ambassador for his country abroad.

Mr. Abu Alfoul was also appointed as Jordan's permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Mr. Abu Alfoul presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.

Mr. Abu Alfoul presented his credentials also to UNIDO Chief Gerd Müller. Abu Alfoul is well-versed in the world of diplomacy.

In addition, Mr. Abu Alfoul also presented his credentials to IAEA Chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Haitham Abu Alfoul is an experienced career diplomat with more than 30 years of experience. Haitham Abu Alfoul is a carreer diplomat. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, international economics and diplomacy in general.

Mr. Abu Alfoul holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from Salahaddin University, Kurdistan Region-Iraq, a Master's degree in Diplomacy from Malta University, and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, Economics and Statistics from Jordan University.

Throughout his career, Mr. Abu Alfoul has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 1961 in Buenos Aires
Education:
1986 – 1990
 B.A. Political Sciences / Economic & Statistics, University of Jordan, Jordan
1995 – 1996
 M. Dip, Master of Diplomacy, Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, University of Malta, Malta
2017 – 2020
 PhD of Political Sciences (Political Systems), Salahaddin University, Kurdistan Region- Iraq
Career History:
Since 1996–2000 Attaché, Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia
Since 2001–2005 Third Secretary, Embassy in Berlin, Germany
Since 1991-1995 Arbitration Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
Since 2005–2008 Second Secretary, Embassy in Sana’a, Yemen
Since 2008–2012 Counsellor, Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Since 2012-2016 Director, Coordinating Office of King Abdullah II Award
Since 2014-2016 Director, Expatriates Affairs Department
Since 2016-2020 Consul General in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Iraq
Since 2020 - 2022 Director, Consular Affairs Department and Director, Operations Centre
Since 2021 - 2022 Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since Since 2022 Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, Arabic
Family: Married, with five children

UNIS

