Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Austria: H.E. Mr. M´Baimba Lamin Baryoh
Published: July 18, 2019; 15:57 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Austria, and Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations and the other International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. M´Baimba Lamin Baryoh presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
New Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Austria: H.E. Mr. M´Baimba Lamin Baryoh / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBFThis article includes a total of 240 words.
On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Austria, H.E. Mr. M´Baimba Lamin Baryoh to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
During his career, Mr. Baryoh, has served in various capacities, among…
