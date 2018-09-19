Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk

Published: September 19, 2018; 19:33 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

New Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

