Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk
Published: September 19, 2018; 19:33 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
New Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBFThis article includes a total of 47 words.
On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Toomas Kukk, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search