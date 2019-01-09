Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria: H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson
Published: January 9, 2019; 19:12 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria, H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria: H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF
On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria, H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
