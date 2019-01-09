Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria: H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson

Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria: H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to Austria, H.E. Mr. Bendikt Ásgeirsson to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.