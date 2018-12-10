Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to Austria: H.E. Mr. Manuel Estuardo Roldán Barillas
Published: Yesterday; 23:16 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to Austria: H.E. Mr. Manuel Estuardo Roldán Barillas presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to Austria: H.E. Mr. Manuel Estuardo Roldán Barillas / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBFThis article includes a total of 50 words.
On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to Austria, H.E. Mr. Manuel Estuardo Roldán Barillas, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
