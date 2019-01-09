Article Tools

Meet the Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Austria: H.E. Mr. Sithong Chitnhothinh

Published: January 9, 2019; 18:42 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sithong Chitnhothinh presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Austria: H.E. Mr. Sithong Chitnhothinh / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Austria, H.E. Mr. Sithong Chitnhothinh to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

