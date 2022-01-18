Sponsored Content
Meet Andrei Plotnikov, Head of the Trade Representation of Russia in Austria
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: January 18, 2022; 17:29 ♦ (Vindobona)
Dr. Andrei Plotnikov, who was born in 1959 in Donetsk in the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, currently the embattled eastern part of Ukraine, has been the Head of the Trade Representation of Russia in the Republic of Austria since 2021.
Dr. Andrei Plotnikov, Head of the Trade Representation of Russia in Austria. / Picture: © Handelsvertretung der Russischen Föderation in der Republik Österreich
The Trade Representation of Russia is also known as the Commercial Section of the Embassy and is located at Argentinierstrasse 25-27, 1040 Vienna.
Dr. Plotnikov, the Head of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Austria, was accredited on May 20, 2021 and he is assisted by Mr. Georgii Pivko, Mr. Denis Semenov, Mr. Mikhail Vasilev and Mr. Sergei Meniailov. …
