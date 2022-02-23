Media Freedom Representative on Rapidly Declining Space for Cross-border Journalism and the Assault on Press Freedom

Published: February 23, 2022; 19:45

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, expresses her concern about the shrinking space for media workers to conduct their journalistic work abroad.

Teresa Ribeiro, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. / Picture: © Portuguese Republic Government

"Over the past months, the authorities of several OSCE participating States have adopted a series of decisions that seriously hamper the possibility of cross-frontier journalism."

"These obstructive measures include banning or blocking media outlets; demanding that foreign media must establish a local office to be allowed to broadcast or otherwise disseminate information; and the practice of labelling media workers as foreign agents. Though different in operation, these measures have the same detrimental effect: shrinking of media pluralism and stability in the OSCE region and disruption of co-operation and friendly relations between nations."

"This is in stark contrast to OSCE commitments and international law, and it goes against the idea that the participating States consider cross-frontier journalism crucial for strengthening trust and co-operation within the OSCE region." 

