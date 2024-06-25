Malta Launches OSCE Conference on the Security Implications of Climate Change

As part of the conference, the initiative "Climate Diplomacy: Empowerment for a Resilient Future" was presented. This initiative aims to empower young diplomats and technical experts to deal competently with climate issues in international forums and to prepare for the security implications of climate change. Maltese Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ian Borg emphasized the urgency of taking immediate action: "Time is of the essence. Climate change is happening fast and the need to act has never been greater."

Focus of the conference

The conference, which has the motto "Strengthening resilience through innovation and preparedness", brings together representatives of the 57 OSCE participating states. Key topics include improving the resilience of critical infrastructure, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine, assessing climate vulnerabilities in the OSCE region, and developing tailored risk assessment frameworks. These topics are essential to coordinate joint efforts to improve security in the region and strengthen resilience to the effects of climate change.

Minister Borg underlined Malta's commitment to driving innovative and inclusive solutions as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council and in the leadership of the OSCE: "Integrating youth and gender perspectives in the climate dialogues can foster innovative solutions and pave the way for comprehensive security for all."

The initiative will offer training in areas such as energy, water, and agriculture. These trainings will prepare young diplomats to act effectively in international negotiations and develop solutions to tackle climate change. Minister Borg emphasized that Malta, through its dual role as Chair of the OSCE and member of the UN Security Council, is striving to put the issue of climate change at the center of the international agenda.

Praise and support from the OSCE Secretary General

Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE, praised the Maltese initiative and emphasized the importance of cooperation between all OSCE states in the fight against the climate crisis: "The OSCE can serve as a central platform to exchange innovative ideas and best practices and use its structures and field offices to support participating states in this common endeavor."

Malta's Environment Minister Miriam Dalli emphasized the need for the government to promote new technologies to drive action on climate change. She emphasized that Malta was one of the first EU countries to ratify the Paris Agreement and aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through the initiatives set out in the 2021 Low Carbon Development Strategy. Minister Dalli pointed out that climate change is causing increasing threats and extreme weather events that pose significant risks to the population.

Initiative to train young experts

The "Climate Diplomacy: Empowerment for a Resilient Future" initiative aims to enable young diplomats and technical experts to deal competently with climate issues in international forums and to prepare for the security implications of climate change. The training will focus on areas such as energy, water, and agriculture and prepare participants to act effectively in international negotiations and develop solutions to combat climate change.

Malta began its 12-month chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in January 2024 under the theme "Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security", after being unanimously elected in November 2023 to lead this organization for the first time in its history. The Maltese leadership of the OSCE is committed to strengthening resilience to the effects of climate change and contributing to global security by promoting international cooperation and sharing best practices.

The conference in Valletta marks an important step in global climate protection. Malta is using its leadership role in the OSCE to strengthen youth participation and promote international cooperation. The Climate Diplomacy initiative shows that a safe and sustainable future is possible through collective action and innovative approaches. The engagement of young diplomats and technical experts in the fight against climate change underlines the importance of an inclusive approach that involves all parts of society and promotes sustainable solutions. The OSCE and its member states are called upon to work together to tackle the challenges of climate change and ensure a resilient, secure future for all.

