Mahathir - Kurz: World's Oldest Prime Minister Meets Europe's Youngest
Published: January 22, 2019; 20:22 · (Vindobona)
Mahathir Mohamad, who has been Prime Minister of Malaysia for the second time since 2018 at the age of 93, paid a working visit to Austria. In Vienna he met, among others, Federal President Alexander van der Bellen and 32-year-old Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
World's Oldest Prime Minister (93) Meets Europe's Youngest (32)
At 93, Mahathir is the oldest sitting state leader.
He returned to politics last year from retirement and won the parliamentary elections superiorly out of opposition with the promise to restore law and order after his successor misappropriated more than 3.7 billion euros from a sovereign wealth fund.
The meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen focused…
