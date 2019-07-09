Article Tools

Lipizzaner Offspring Stars Visiting Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 17:40 · (Vindobona)

The young mare herd from the Lipizzaner stud Piber can be seen in the baroque Winter Riding School of the Vienna Hofburg until the beginning of August.

The up-and-coming stars from the Lipizzaner stud Piber will be guests and will inspire visitors with a varied programme. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Husond [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

During the summer break of the famous white stallions, the Baroque Winter Riding School of the Vienna Hofburg becomes the stage for a special spectacle.

The up-and-coming stars from the Lipizzaner stud Piber will be guests and will inspire visitors with a varied programme.

Experience the lively Lipizzaner foals with their mothers, our young horses from the stud, artistic team demonstrations with historical carriages and traditional uniforms, in which the masterly imperial quadrille and the demanding tandem tension can be seen.

The programme "Piber meets Vienna" will take place until 4 August 2019 at the Spanish Riding School Vienna (Tuesday to Sunday for 1 hour from 11 a.m. to 12 noon). Tickets between €13 and €48 per person).

Further information can be found at: https://www.srs.at/tickets-veranstaltungen/piber-meets-vienna/

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Lipizzan Horses - Lipizzaner, Piber Federal Stud - Bundesgestuet Piber
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter