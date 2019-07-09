Lipizzaner Offspring Stars Visiting Vienna

The up-and-coming stars from the Lipizzaner stud Piber will be guests and will inspire visitors with a varied programme. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Husond [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

During the summer break of the famous white stallions, the Baroque Winter Riding School of the Vienna Hofburg becomes the stage for a special spectacle.

The up-and-coming stars from the Lipizzaner stud Piber will be guests and will inspire visitors with a varied programme.

Experience the lively Lipizzaner foals with their mothers, our young horses from the stud, artistic team demonstrations with historical carriages and traditional uniforms, in which the masterly imperial quadrille and the demanding tandem tension can be seen.

The programme "Piber meets Vienna" will take place until 4 August 2019 at the Spanish Riding School Vienna (Tuesday to Sunday for 1 hour from 11 a.m. to 12 noon). Tickets between €13 and €48 per person).

Further information can be found at: https://www.srs.at/tickets-veranstaltungen/piber-meets-vienna/