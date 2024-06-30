Kuwaiti Ambassador Talal Alfassam Visits Salzburg: Deepening Bilateral Relations and Investment Opportunities

H.E. Talal Alfassam (r.), Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, and AACC Secretary-General Mouddar Khouja (l. ) visited Salzburg Deputy Governor Mag. Stefan Schnöll (m.). / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll warmly welcomed the ambassador and his delegation and emphasized the importance of Arab tourists, especially from Gulf states such as Kuwait, for the region. Salzburg is a popular tourist destination due to its clean water, well-preserved historical sites, and natural beauty.

Ambassador Alfassam informed about the latest developments in Kuwait under the new leadership of the Prince, which have brought a positive turnaround in politics, economy, and society. He emphasized the strong relations between Kuwait and Austria and mentioned the significant number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting Salzburg. One of the main objectives of the visit was to strengthen investment and cooperation between Salzburg and Kuwait, especially in the field of renewable energy.

Mouddar Khouja, Secretary General of AACC, spoke about the volume of trade between Salzburg and Kuwait and pointed out opportunities for expansion. He emphasized the economic strength of Kuwait, which has the sixth largest oil reserves in the world and a reliable financial sector. He also mentioned Kuwait's unique policy of full repayment of deposits in the event of bank failure.

Cultural exchange and future cooperation

Deputy Governor Schnöll will invite the delegation to the Salzburg Summer Festival. A meeting with Andrea Stifter, Vice President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, revealed further potential for increased cooperation in the areas of tourism and industry. Stifter highlighted the presence of large companies in Salzburg such as Palfinger, Red Bull, and Porsche, and saw opportunities for deeper economic cooperation.

Ambassador Alfassam emphasized Kuwait's interest in partnerships in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency. Secretary General Khouja suggested presenting Kuwait culturally and economically during the Summer Festival 2025 in Salzburg.

Police cooperation and tourism support

The program also included a visit to the Salzburg State Police Directorate, where Deputy Brigadier Gottfried Gamsjäger welcomed the delegation and praised the smooth cooperation. Ambassador Alfassam acknowledged the increasing number of visits by Kuwaiti tourists both in summer and winter and offered the embassy's support with translations and other necessary services. He commended the local police for their effective cooperation.

Secretary General Khouja offered AACC's support in providing information and assistance within Arab countries and reiterated the Chamber's commitment to promoting robust international relations.

Ambassador Alfassam's visit to Salzburg marks an important step towards deepening bilateral relations between Kuwait and Austria and exploring new investment opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, food security, and tourism.

AACC

Kuwait Embassy Vienna