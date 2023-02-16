KUNST HAUS WIEN Presents its Modern Plan
The KUNST HAUS WIEN wants to dedicate its program in 2023 to sustainable modernity. The Museum of Wien Holding will focus on different topics such as ecology and the relationship between humans and nature.
KUNST HAUS WIEN, a Wien Holding museum, is starting a comprehensive modernization process: in the future, the program will focus even more on the complex relationship between man and nature and the climate issue, and will thus focus on ecological issues. From the summer of 2023, the house will undergo an urgently needed geothermal renovation to make the museum fit for the future. At the same time, the permanent exhibition by Friedensreich Hundertwasser will be repositioned. During the renovation phase, KUNST HAUS WIEN will remain present in public space with the outreach project “CLOSE(D)”. The preparatory process for the Climate Biennale 2024 is also in full swing - among other things, inclusion and multi-perspective work are the focus here.
As the highlight of the series of exhibitions focusing on photography, KUNST HAUS WIEN will be showing “Mining Photography. The ecological footprint of image production” and thus deliberately seeks a critical examination of the sustainability of photographic art and its production. In the multimedia installation "The SONNENSCHEIN Rhapsodies", the artist duo Boehler & Orendt will focus on the life of trees and their central importance for our global ecosystem in the project room/courtyard from March 23. The KUNST HAUS WIEN thus leads into the focus of art with eco-social questions of the future.
In the future, the KUNST HAUS WIEN program will be even more dedicated to the multi-layered relationship between man and nature: Based on the artistic and ecological visions of the museum founder Friedensreich Hundertwasser, current questions on the climate crisis, biodiversity, and the future will be dealt with - in contemporary exhibitions, participatory mediation formats or outreach programs - in the local sphere of action, with international appeal. As a meeting place, KUNST HAUS WIEN practices a low-threshold approach to culture and seeks exchange with other disciplines and actors. Sustainability is the guiding principle – in an ecological and social sense, on a program level as well as in operations.
The Biennale directors Sithara Pathirana and Claudius Schulze started the preparatory process at the beginning of January 2023 and are focusing on inclusion and collectivity, multi-perspectivity, and the breaking down of barriers for the first Vienna Climate Biennale in 2024. With exhibitions, cooperation with science and business, and a festival program throughout the city, the Vienna Climate Biennale is to be established as an international art platform.