IWM Permanent Fellow Timothy Snyder Receives Tryzub "Friend of Ukraine" Award
Timothy Snyder, IWM Permanent Fellow, has received the Tryzub Award for Friends of Ukraine. The award was presented to him by Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada for his contributions in support of Ukraine and democracy.
Timothy David Snyder is a U.S. historian and professor at Yale University. He is also a Permanent Fellow at the Vienna Institute for the Human Sciences. His research focuses on Eastern European history and Holocaust studies.
Timothy Snyder has been honored with the Friend of Ukraine Tryzub Award.
Professor Snyder highlighted Ukraine in European Dialogue, a program of the IWM financed by the Temerty Foundation through the KBF Temerty Fund. The program's fellows have been contributing to a better understanding of what is happening in Ukraine and what is at stake.
The Myhal Family Foundation created the Tryzub Awards to unite the Ukrainian community in Canada and recognize those who have succeeded in their respective fields, who have worked to further Ukrainian causes, who have supported the Ukrainian community in Canada and who have contributed to the country generally.
Prof. Snyder was honored for his efforts in IWM's Ukraine in the European Dialogue program.
The program emphasized the ongoing need for sustained dialogue between Ukrainian scholars, intellectuals and activists and their counterparts in Europe and North America.
In building a modern, sovereign state governed by the rule of law, Ukraine has benefited from the intellectual exchange with the West.
The project Ukraine in European Dialogue seeks to contribute to this exchange between Ukraine and the West.
Timothy Snyder founded the project in 2015 with the aim of facilitating sustained contact and exchange between scholars, public intellectuals, journalists, activists and policymakers from Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
As a longstanding ally of societies asserting their right to freedom, the IWM continues its tradition of practical and intellectual solidarity.
According to the IWM, in addition to fostering intellectual and cultural understanding, the aim is also to support a sovereign, rule-of-law, rights-respecting Ukraine within a vibrant, open Europe and to enable European and North American scholars, intellectuals, and policy-makers to gain insights into Ukraine's politics and civil society relevant to current and future European societies.
Snyder studied European history and political science at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, from 1987 to 1991 and received his doctorate as a British Marshall Scholar from the University of Oxford in 1997.
After research stays at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Paris (1994-1995) and the Olin Institute for Strategic Studies at Harvard University (1997), he was an Academy Scholar at Harvard's Center for International Affairs from 1998 to 2001.
Snyder also spent several research periods at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna, where he has been a Permanent Fellow since 2008, leading the research focus "United Europe - Divided History."
Since 2001, Snyder Bird has been White Housum Professor of History at Yale University. He has received several awards for his work in history, including the American Historical Association's George Louis Beer Prize in 2003. He is also a member of the Center for Liberal Modernism.
