Italian Interior Minister and Nehammer Agree on Corporation Against Terrorism

Published: Yesterday; 12:10

The Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese visited her Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer in Vienna to talk about migration and bilateral cooperation with regard to fighting terrorism and extremism.

The Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese (right) and her Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer (left), met in Vienna. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Jürgen Makowecz

Italy's Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, and her Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer, met in Vienna to discuss common interest that are part of a framework of consolidated and positive collaboration between the two bordering countries. …

