IST - Austria's Scientific Flagship Institute Enlarges Further
Published: October 22, 2018; 17:26 · (Vindobona)
Since the opening of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria) in 2009, a campus for the natural sciences, mathematics and computer sciences has been set up in Lower Austria, just outside Vienna, at considerable speed. The campus now provides a workplace for almost 700 employees as well as the necessary infrastructure for cutting-edge research at the highest level. The next steps in the development of the IST Austria Campus were initiated under the motto "Building a Campus for Science".
Ground-breaking ceremony. (From left to right): Chairman of the Board of Trustees Claus Raidl, Federal Minister Heinz Faßmann, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, IST Austria President Thomas A. Henzinger and Georg Schneider, Managing Director of IST Austria / Picture: © IST Austria - Institute of Science and Technology Austria
This is the fifth laboratory building since the opening of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria in 2009 and will provide additional space for top international research and the Graduate School, IST Austria's doctoral programme.
The ambitious plan is to open the Laboratory Building 5 in 2020.
With an area of 9,950 square metres, Laboratory Building 5…
