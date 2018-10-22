Article Tools

IST - Austria's Scientific Flagship Institute Enlarges Further

Published: October 22, 2018; 17:26 · (Vindobona)

Since the opening of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria) in 2009, a campus for the natural sciences, mathematics and computer sciences has been set up in Lower Austria, just outside Vienna, at considerable speed. The campus now provides a workplace for almost 700 employees as well as the necessary infrastructure for cutting-edge research at the highest level. The next steps in the development of the IST Austria Campus were initiated under the motto "Building a Campus for Science".

Ground-breaking ceremony. (From left to right): Chairman of the Board of Trustees Claus Raidl, Federal Minister Heinz Faßmann, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, IST Austria President Thomas A. Henzinger and Georg Schneider, Managing Director of IST Austria / Picture: © IST Austria - Institute of Science and Technology Austria

This is the fifth laboratory building since the opening of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria in 2009 and will provide additional space for top international research and the Graduate School, IST Austria's doctoral programme.

The ambitious plan is to open the Laboratory Building 5 in 2020.

With an area of 9,950 square metres, Laboratory Building 5…

This article includes a total of 488 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Heinz Fassmann, Thomas A Henzinger, Sciences, Johanna Mikl Leitner, IST Austria - Institute of Science and Technology Austria, Claus Raidl, Georg Schneider
Featured
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter