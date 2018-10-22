IST - Austria's Scientific Flagship Institute Enlarges Further

Ground-breaking ceremony. (From left to right): Chairman of the Board of Trustees Claus Raidl, Federal Minister Heinz Faßmann, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, IST Austria President Thomas A. Henzinger and Georg Schneider, Managing Director of IST Austria / Picture: © IST Austria - Institute of Science and Technology Austria

This is the fifth laboratory building since the opening of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria in 2009 and will provide additional space for top international research and the Graduate School, IST Austria's doctoral programme.

The ambitious plan is to open the Laboratory Building 5 in 2020.

With an area of 9,950 square metres, Laboratory Building 5…