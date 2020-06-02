Investing in Vienna: All-time High for the Settlement of International Companies
Companies ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:23 ♦ (Vindobona)
In 2019, the City of Vienna in cooperation with the Austrian Business Agency (ABA) was able for the eighth time in a row to set a new settlement record with 266 international companies settling in the city. With 25 companies settling in Vienna, the USA came second in the list of the ten most important countries of origin, behind Germany with 61 projects.
Investing in Vienna: Top international results create jobs and investments. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Fabian Lackner [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
The new settlement of companies from abroad is an important economic driver for the city.
"In 2019, the new companies triggered 731 million euros in investments in Vienna and created 1,972 new jobs," …
