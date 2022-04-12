Sponsored Content
International Day of Human Space Flight: The Importance of Space
People ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:26 ♦ (Vindobona)
Today is the International Day of Human Space Flight. This day celebrates each year the beginning of the space era for mankind. Space travel and space could help humanity tame the challenges ahead. Read more about this day.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the moon. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Neil A. Armstrong, Public domain
Today is the International Day of Human Space Flight. This day marks the beginning of the space era for humankind and is celebrated each year at the international level.
Space science and technology are contributing to achieving sustainable development goals and increasing the well-being of States and peoples, as well as ensuring the realization of their aspiration to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes. …
