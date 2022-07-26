Integration of Ukrainian Displaced Persons: New Funding for Integration Projects
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 6.5 million people have had to leave their homes and seek protection in another country. More than 70,000 people have already come to Austria. Now, the Integration Minister in Austria has launched a new support fund for displaced persons, which is intended to support the integration of displaced persons.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 6.5 million people have had to leave their homes and seek protection in another country. More than 70,000 people have already come to Austria. Most of the refugees arriving here want to return home as soon as possible.
However, since an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not yet in sight, it is important to integrate the displaced Ukrainians in Austria and to offer them the opportunity to participate in social life.
Now the Integration Minister in Austria has launched a new funding pot for displaced persons, which supports a total of eight projects throughout Austria.
Previously, the Austrian Minister of Integration, Susanne Raab, had issued an Austria-wide call for proposals for projects that would benefit Ukrainians in Austria.
Now 8 projects with a total funding amount of 1.6 million euros have been selected. The focus of the 8 projects, which will start soon, is not only on preparatory measures for labour market integration, including support for occupational recognition and job coaching, but also on helping displaced persons to find housing and accommodation, especially for women with children and pregnant women.
This funding pot is financed by the federal government and from the EU budget of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).
"Since the beginning of the war, we have implemented various support measures for displaced persons from Ukraine in the sense of neighbourly assistance in order to enable them to start their everyday life in Austria and to lead an independent life as quickly as possible. With the new funding pot of almost 1.6 million euros for regional projects, we have now created a supplementary support measure for displaced people from Ukraine. The selected projects strengthen women and children in particular, who make up the majority of displaced persons," Susanne Raab is quoted as saying in a press release.