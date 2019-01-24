Sponsored
Indexation of Family Benefits: "There are no second-class children in the EU"
Published: Yesterday; 16:35 · (Vindobona)
The EC European Commission opens an infringement procedure against Austria, as it pays families less child benefit if their children live in another EU country with a lower cost of living.
According to the EU Commission, the new Austrian child benefit rules for EU citizens violate European law.
The controversial Austrian regulation came into force at the beginning of January and provides for a reduction in family allowances for children living abroad.
The Brussels authority therefore initiated infringement proceedings against Austria, which adjusted child benefit…
