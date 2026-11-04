IEA, IEF, and OPEC Call Emergency Summit on Maritime Energy Transportation

Leading institutions in the global energy sector are sounding the alarm over the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / ARichard Weil / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

The technical workshop (Joint IEA-IEF-OPEC Technical Workshop on the Security of Energy Flows: Maritime Routes and Market Stability) is a direct response to a wake-up call from the energy ministers of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC / OPEC+), who met on October 12, 2026, following the 17th IEF Ministerial Conference (IEF17) in Riyadh. In light of ongoing uncertainties and geopolitical tensions at key chokepoints in maritime trade—such as the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz—transportation and risk premiums for crude oil and liquefied natural gas have surged to alarming levels.

During the meeting, the leaders of the three major organizations made a joint public statement: OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais, IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol, and IEF Secretary-General Jassim Alshirawi.

Costs Rise to Over a Third of the Oil Price

In his opening remarks, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais revealed the alarming financial implications: By 2026, the costs of shipping and marine insurance will have reached a level that accounts for more than a third (over 33%) of the underlying value of crude oil.

“DoC market participants remain fully committed to the stability of global energy markets. Our discussions today are crucial for developing sustainable solutions for producers and consumers alike,” Al Ghais emphasized. The enormous increase in transportation and risk costs would be passed on throughout the entire value chain, burdening both producing and importing nations with significant inflationary consequences for the global economy.

IEA Warns of Unprecedented Supply Crisis

Consumer nations are also taking a firm stance. IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol spoke of a supply crisis of historic proportions. “Energy markets are facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions that is affecting the production and transportation of oil and gas, on which the global economy depends,” Birol warned. Although producers have worked hard under extremely difficult conditions to maintain supplies, the primary focus is now on protecting the freedom of maritime navigation as a central pillar of global energy security.

IEF Secretary-General Jassim Alshirawi added that blockades or disruptions to maritime routes are no longer merely regional phenomena: They are driving up energy, food, and transportation costs worldwide, with low-income and vulnerable populations being hit the hardest. The path out of the crisis lies in increased data transparency and joint dialogue to restore market confidence and investment security.

Recourse to the “Cancún Declaration”

The fact that the typically opposing camps—producer countries (OPEC), consumer countries (IEA), and the neutral dialogue platform (IEF)—cooperate so closely is rooted in a proven foundation. The workshop is based on the trinational work program that was adopted back in March 2010 at the 12th International Energy Forum in Cancún, Mexico.

The “Cancún Declaration” established the contractual framework enabling the three energy heavyweights to immediately convene joint emergency consultations in times of extreme market volatility and threats to trade routes.

Protecting maritime routes is a priority

The joint workshop marks the start of a series of technical and diplomatic initiatives. The goal is to better secure maritime transit corridors, curb insurance risks through international guarantees, and establish transparency measures to reduce speculative freight price surcharges.

If the international community fails to stabilize logistics and insurance costs in the short term, the altered sea routes and risk premiums threaten to put a lasting brake on global economic growth in the coming year.

OPEC