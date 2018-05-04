Sponsored
Hongkong Holding Company Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Austrian Lingerie Brand Wolford
Following the acquisition of 50.87% of the shares (for at least €36M) from the previous majority shareholders, Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Central) is now the new main shareholder of Wolford. The Hongkongese financial investor, which is the investment vehicle of Shanghai based Fosun Group, systematically invests in the global fashion and consumer goods industry, and the management of its growing portfolio in the fashion sector was recently put in the hands of Fosun Fashion Group, which holds stakes in the German Tom Tailor Group and the French luxury brand Lanvin, amongst other holdings
